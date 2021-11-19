There will be player props available for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 11 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has thrown for 2,186 yards (218.6 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 20 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers has thrown 56 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Rodgers averaged 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.

In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5%

