Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player props available for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 11 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has thrown for 2,186 yards (218.6 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 20 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has thrown 56 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers averaged 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.
  • In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

98

29.2%

65

864

3

12

20.7%

Aaron Jones

47

14.0%

37

298

4

11

19.0%

Randall Cobb

32

9.5%

23

265

4

9

15.5%

Powered By Data Skrive