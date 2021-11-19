Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has thrown for 2,186 yards (218.6 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 20 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers has thrown 56 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Rodgers averaged 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Vikings.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.
- In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with two touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
