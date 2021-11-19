There will be player props available for Adam Thielen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) play in a Week 11 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's stat line this year features 50 grabs for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 73 times.

So far this season, 21.4% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his 10 matchups against the Packers, Thielen's 83.1 receiving yards average is 25.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Thielen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The 221.0 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.

During his last three games, Thielen has 13 catches (on 23 targets) for 149 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive