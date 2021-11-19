Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Adam Thielen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) play in a Week 11 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's stat line this year features 50 grabs for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 73 times.
  • So far this season, 21.4% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
  • Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his 10 matchups against the Packers, Thielen's 83.1 receiving yards average is 25.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Thielen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The 221.0 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.
  • During his last three games, Thielen has 13 catches (on 23 targets) for 149 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

