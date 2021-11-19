Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's stat line this year features 50 grabs for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 73 times.
- So far this season, 21.4% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
- Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his 10 matchups against the Packers, Thielen's 83.1 receiving yards average is 25.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Thielen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The 221.0 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Thielen was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 65 yards.
- During his last three games, Thielen has 13 catches (on 23 targets) for 149 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 49.7 yards per game.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
K.J. Osborn
41
12.0%
29
341
2
2
5.3%
