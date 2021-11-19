Publish date:
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Arkansas' games have gone over 58.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 75.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.1 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide score 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).
- Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 484.0 yards per game, 137.1 more yards than the 346.9 the Razorbacks give up per contest.
- Alabama is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals more than 346.9 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-1 this season.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Razorbacks rack up 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (288.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up over 288.2 yards.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.9
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
439.8
288.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.9
8
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
12