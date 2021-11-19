Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup against the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • Arkansas' games have gone over 58.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 75.5 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.1 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide score 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).
  • Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
  • The Crimson Tide collect 484.0 yards per game, 137.1 more yards than the 346.9 the Razorbacks give up per contest.
  • Alabama is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals more than 346.9 yards.
  • The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-1 this season.
  • Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Razorbacks rack up 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
  • Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (288.2).
  • Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up over 288.2 yards.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsArkansas

44.6

Avg. Points Scored

30.9

18.2

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

484.0

Avg. Total Yards

439.8

288.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

346.9

8

Giveaways

7

16

Takeaways

12