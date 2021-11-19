The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup against the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Arkansas' games have gone over 58.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 75.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.1 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 21.7 more points per game (44.6) than the Razorbacks allow (22.9).

Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 484.0 yards per game, 137.1 more yards than the 346.9 the Razorbacks give up per contest.

Alabama is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals more than 346.9 yards.

The Crimson Tide have eight giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 12 takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-1 this season.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Razorbacks rack up 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (288.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up over 288.2 yards.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats