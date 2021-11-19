Allen Robinson II will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-6) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's 30 receptions (on 50 targets) have led to 339 receiving yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Robinson has been the target of 21.1% (50 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his one matchup against the Ravens, Robinson's 57 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 game against the Steelers, Robinson was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Robinson has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 50 21.1% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Darnell Mooney 59 24.9% 36 450 2 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 44 18.6% 28 284 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 24 10.1% 12 173 0 1 3.7%

