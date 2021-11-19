Publish date:
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson's 30 receptions (on 50 targets) have led to 339 receiving yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Robinson has been the target of 21.1% (50 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his one matchup against the Ravens, Robinson's 57 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.
- Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 game against the Steelers, Robinson was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Robinson has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
Robinson's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Robinson II
50
21.1%
30
339
1
4
14.8%
Darnell Mooney
59
24.9%
36
450
2
4
14.8%
Cole Kmet
44
18.6%
28
284
0
6
22.2%
Marquise Goodwin
24
10.1%
12
173
0
1
3.7%
