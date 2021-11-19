Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore

Author:

Allen Robinson II will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-6) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson's 30 receptions (on 50 targets) have led to 339 receiving yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Robinson has been the target of 21.1% (50 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his one matchup against the Ravens, Robinson's 57 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Robinson caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 game against the Steelers, Robinson was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Robinson has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

50

21.1%

30

339

1

4

14.8%

Darnell Mooney

59

24.9%

36

450

2

4

14.8%

Cole Kmet

44

18.6%

28

284

0

6

22.2%

Marquise Goodwin

24

10.1%

12

173

0

1

3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive