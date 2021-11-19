Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has collected 583 yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 64.8 yards per game, on 65 targets.
- Cooper has been the target of 19.6% (65 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Cooper has averaged 92 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Cooper was targeted four times and totaled 51 yards on four receptions.
- During his last three games, Cooper has 14 receptions (22 targets) for 210 yards and one touchdown, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
Cedrick Wilson
27
8.1%
19
280
3
4
8.5%
