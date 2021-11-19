Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has collected 583 yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 64.8 yards per game, on 65 targets.
  • Cooper has been the target of 19.6% (65 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Cooper has averaged 92 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Cooper was targeted four times and totaled 51 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Cooper has 14 receptions (22 targets) for 210 yards and one touchdown, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

Cedrick Wilson

27

8.1%

19

280

3

4

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive