There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has collected 583 yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 64.8 yards per game, on 65 targets.

Cooper has been the target of 19.6% (65 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.

Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Cooper has averaged 92 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Cooper was targeted four times and totaled 51 yards on four receptions.

During his last three games, Cooper has 14 receptions (22 targets) for 210 yards and one touchdown, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6% Cedrick Wilson 27 8.1% 19 280 3 4 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive