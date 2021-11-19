Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in eight of 10 games (80%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Troy's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.5 over/under in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 50.1 average total in Trojans games this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- In Appalachian State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games when favored by 9.5 points or more so far this season.
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans allow (23.1).
- When Appalachian State puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers average 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (321.6).
- Appalachian State is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.6 yards.
- The Mountaineers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Trojans score 4.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).
- Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.7 points.
- The Trojans collect only 7.0 more yards per game (357.0) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (350.0).
- When Troy totals more than 350.0 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Trojans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Troy
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
350.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.6
17
Giveaways
15
18
Takeaways
20