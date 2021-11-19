The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) have a Sun Belt matchup with the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in eight of 10 games (80%) this season.

In 44.4% of Troy's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5 over/under in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 50.1 average total in Trojans games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games when favored by 9.5 points or more so far this season.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Mountaineers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans allow (23.1).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (321.6).

Appalachian State is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.6 yards.

The Mountaineers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Troy's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Trojans score 4.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Trojans collect only 7.0 more yards per game (357.0) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (350.0).

When Troy totals more than 350.0 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Trojans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats