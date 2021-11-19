Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (8-2) have an NFC West matchup in Week 11 versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 39.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Arizona is 7-3-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks allow per outing (400.6).
  • When Arizona totals over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).
  • Seattle has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks score 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Cardinals allow.
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals give up (323.0).
  • When Seattle picks up more than 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1).
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 48.5 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is 5-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in three of five away games this year.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 50.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

