The Arizona Cardinals (8-2) have an NFC West matchup in Week 11 versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 7-3-0 this year.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).

When Arizona puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks allow per outing (400.6).

When Arizona totals over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Seahawks score 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Cardinals allow.

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Seahawks collect 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals give up (323.0).

When Seattle picks up more than 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1).

Seattle has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 48.5 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is 5-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Arizona has hit the over in three of five away games this year.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 50.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

