Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points just two times this season.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Arizona State has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils put up 30.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Beavers allow per outing (26.3).

When Arizona State records more than 26.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 423.5 yards per game, 35.4 more yards than the 388.1 the Beavers give up per outing.

In games that Arizona State piles up more than 388.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Beavers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Beavers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Oregon State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Beavers average 34.0 points per game, 12.8 more than the Sun Devils surrender (21.2).

Oregon State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Beavers rack up 121.9 more yards per game (444.6) than the Sun Devils allow (322.7).

Oregon State is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 322.7 yards.

The Beavers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats