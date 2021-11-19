Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Army Black Knights (6-3) have a FBS Independent matchup versus the UMass Minutemen (1-9).

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.
  • In 70% of UMass' games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 68.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.2 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.3, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
  • The 56-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 57.8 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
  • In Army's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 37 points or more.
  • Army has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Black Knights average 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen allow per outing (44.0).
  • Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 44.0 points.
  • The Black Knights rack up 400.2 yards per game, 77.0 fewer yards than the 477.2 the Minutemen give up per contest.
  • In games that Army amasses more than 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
  • In UMass' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 37 points or more.
  • UMass' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Minutemen rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights give up (24.2).
  • UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
  • The Minutemen rack up 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights give up per contest (322.7).
  • UMass is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 322.7 yards.
  • This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).
  This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).

Season Stats

ArmyStatsUMass

36.2

Avg. Points Scored

15.2

24.2

Avg. Points Allowed

44.0

400.2

Avg. Total Yards

291.9

322.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

477.2

7

Giveaways

16

9

Takeaways

10