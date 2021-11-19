Publish date:
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.
- In 70% of UMass' games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 68.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.2 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.3, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 57.8 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- In Army's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 37 points or more.
- Army has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights average 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen allow per outing (44.0).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 44.0 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 400.2 yards per game, 77.0 fewer yards than the 477.2 the Minutemen give up per contest.
- In games that Army amasses more than 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
UMass Stats and Trends
- In UMass' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 37 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Minutemen rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights give up (24.2).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
- The Minutemen rack up 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights give up per contest (322.7).
- UMass is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 322.7 yards.
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|UMass
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.9
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
477.2
7
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
10