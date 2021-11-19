SEC foes will clash when the Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.

The 46.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Tigers average 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (24.4).

When Auburn records more than 24.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (354.2).

Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 354.2 yards.

The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 22 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-5-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Gamecocks put up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).

When South Carolina scores more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gamecocks average 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers allow (375.4).

When South Carolina totals more than 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).

Season Stats