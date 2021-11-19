The Chicago Bears (3-6) will attempt to end their four-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.

In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Ravens put up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears give up (24.9).

When Baltimore scores more than 24.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears give up per matchup (348.9).

When Baltimore churns out over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Bears have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Bears average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens give up (24.1).

The Bears collect 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens allow.

In games that Chicago picks up over 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

In four home games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.

This season, Bears home games average 42.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Baltimore is 2-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has hit the over once in four road games this season.

This season, Ravens away games average 47.6 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

