November 19, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will attempt to end their four-game losing run in a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Baltimore has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Ravens put up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears give up (24.9).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 24.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears give up per matchup (348.9).
  • When Baltimore churns out over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • This year, the Bears have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Bears average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens give up (24.1).
  • The Bears collect 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens allow.
  • In games that Chicago picks up over 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • In four home games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Baltimore is 2-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in four road games this season.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 47.6 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.