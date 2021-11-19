Big 12 rivals will do battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) face the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 70% of Baylor's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.

The two teams combine to score 64.3 points per game, 14.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.2, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 50.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1-1 in their six games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Kansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears allow (19.9).

When Kansas State puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 370.7 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 354.9 the Bears allow per matchup.

In games that Kansas State piles up more than 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Bears have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Bears rack up 35.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Bears rack up 112.2 more yards per game (453.0) than the Wildcats give up (340.8).

When Baylor picks up more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bears have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats