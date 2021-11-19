Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 70% of Baylor's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.
- The two teams combine to score 64.3 points per game, 14.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.2, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 50.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1-1 in their six games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Kansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears allow (19.9).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 370.7 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 354.9 the Bears allow per matchup.
- In games that Kansas State piles up more than 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Bears have forced (16).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Bears rack up 35.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Bears rack up 112.2 more yards per game (453.0) than the Wildcats give up (340.8).
- When Baylor picks up more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Bears have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Baylor
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
35.4
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
370.7
Avg. Total Yards
453.0
340.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.9
12
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
16