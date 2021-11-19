MWC rivals will do battle when the Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in four of 10 games this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 48 points in three of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 58.4, 10.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos average 29.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Lobos allow.

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Broncos rack up 382.6 yards per game, 33.6 more yards than the 349.0 the Lobos give up per contest.

In games that Boise State churns out over 349.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Broncos have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (12).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this season New Mexico has one win against the spread.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Lobos average 13.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Broncos surrender (20.1).

When New Mexico records more than 20.1 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos collect 135.1 fewer yards per game (252.6) than the Broncos give up (387.7).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats