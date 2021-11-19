The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC rivals at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Florida State's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 53.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 54.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 57.6 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Eagles have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Seminoles give up (27.1).

When Boston College records more than 27.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles average 368.3 yards per game, only 17.5 fewer than the 385.8 the Seminoles allow per matchup.

In games that Boston College piles up over 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles score 28.4 points per game, 8.5 more than the Eagles allow (19.9).

When Florida State scores more than 19.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Seminoles average 49.3 more yards per game (384.0) than the Eagles allow per matchup (334.7).

In games that Florida State piles up over 334.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats