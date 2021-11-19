There will be player prop bet markets available for Brandin Cooks ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 11 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-8) take on the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-high 641 receiving yards (71.2 per game) have come on 57 receptions (84 targets) plus two touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 28.2% (84 total) of his team's 298 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three matchups against the Titans, Cooks' 88.7 receiving yards average is 21.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Cooks, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 287.1 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Cooks was targeted 14 times and racked up 56 yards on six receptions.

Cooks' stat line over his last three outings shows 17 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. He put up 53.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 27 times.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 84 28.2% 57 641 2 8 25.0% Chris Conley 17 5.7% 10 196 1 0 0.0% Nico Collins 22 7.4% 15 191 0 1 3.1% Jordan Akins 28 9.4% 21 184 0 4 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive