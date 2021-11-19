The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 38 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bills have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bills put up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts allow per outing (23.0).

When Buffalo puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bills collect 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per outing (363.6).

When Buffalo picks up more than 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Colts rack up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).

When Indianapolis scores more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills allow (274.1).

Indianapolis is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 274.1 yards.

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.

In four home games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Indianapolis is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.

This season, in four road games, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.

The average total in Colts away games this season is 44.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

