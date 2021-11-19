Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 38 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
  • The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Buffalo's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bills put up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts allow per outing (23.0).
  • When Buffalo puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bills collect 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per outing (363.6).
  • When Buffalo picks up more than 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).
  • Indianapolis is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • This year the Colts rack up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills allow (274.1).
  • Indianapolis is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 274.1 yards.
  • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • The Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In four home games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • Indianapolis is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in four road games, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Colts away games this season is 44.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

