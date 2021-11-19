The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) in college football action at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.6 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

BYU has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars put up just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles allow (31.6).

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.6 points.

The Cougars collect 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles give up per contest.

BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 450.4 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (8).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

In Georgia Southern's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Georgia Southern has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Eagles average just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars allow (24.3).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Eagles rack up 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars give up (391.7).

When Georgia Southern totals over 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats