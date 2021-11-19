Publish date:
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 55.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.6 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- BYU has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars put up just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles allow (31.6).
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.6 points.
- The Cougars collect 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles give up per contest.
- BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 450.4 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (8).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Southern's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Georgia Southern has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Eagles average just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Eagles rack up 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars give up (391.7).
- When Georgia Southern totals over 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Eagles have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
450.7
Avg. Total Yards
363.1
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.4
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
8