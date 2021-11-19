Publish date:
Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- In 70% of Stanford's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 7.0 points lower than the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cal has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal allow (30.3).
- When Cal records more than 30.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears collect 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Cardinal give up per outing (426.9).
- When Cal amasses over 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Stanford has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).
- When Stanford puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal average 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (362.4).
- In games that Stanford amasses over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Stanford
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
390.6
Avg. Total Yards
312.4
362.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.9
6
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
6