The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) take the field for The Big Game.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.

In 70% of Stanford's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points lower than the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cal has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal allow (30.3).

When Cal records more than 30.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Bears collect 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Cardinal give up per outing (426.9).

When Cal amasses over 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Stanford has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).

When Stanford puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal average 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (362.4).

In games that Stanford amasses over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats