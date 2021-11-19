Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) take the field for The Big Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

  • Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • In 70% of Stanford's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
  • Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.0 points lower than the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Golden Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.
  • Cal has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cal has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal allow (30.3).
  • When Cal records more than 30.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Golden Bears collect 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Cardinal give up per outing (426.9).
  • When Cal amasses over 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
  • Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Stanford has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).
  • When Stanford puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Cardinal average 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (362.4).
  • In games that Stanford amasses over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

CalStatsStanford

22.9

Avg. Points Scored

22.0

22.2

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

390.6

Avg. Total Yards

312.4

362.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

426.9

6

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

6