The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and Washington Football Team (3-6) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in three of 10 games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 43 points in six of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.1, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Panthers rack up 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.

The Panthers average 320.9 yards per game, 55.5 fewer yards than the 376.4 the Football Team give up per matchup.

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 376.4 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).

Washington stats and trends

So far this season Washington has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Football Team score just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).

Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.

The Football Team average 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers give up.

Washington is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 280.7 yards.

This year the Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In five home games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.

This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Washington is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.

This season, in four away games, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team away games average 46.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

