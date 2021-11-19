Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and Washington Football Team (3-6) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 43 points in six of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.1, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Carolina's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Panthers rack up 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.
  • The Panthers average 320.9 yards per game, 55.5 fewer yards than the 376.4 the Football Team give up per matchup.
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 376.4 yards.
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with Washington.
  • So far this season Washington has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Football Team score just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers surrender (19.3).
  • Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.
  • The Football Team average 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers give up.
  • Washington is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 280.7 yards.
  • This year the Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In five home games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • Washington is 1-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in four away games, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 46.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.