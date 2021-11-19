Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards (237.8 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes (212-of-334), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed 33 times for 120 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Wentz recorded 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
- The 201.2 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bills have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Wentz went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 180 yards.
- Wentz has passed for 683 yards while completing 61.7% of his throws (71-of-115), with six touchdowns and two interceptions (227.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
76
22.4%
55
729
5
10
26.3%
Zach Pascal
52
15.3%
32
328
3
9
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
35
10.3%
29
303
1
2
5.3%
