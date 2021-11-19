Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

Carson Wentz will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards (237.8 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes (212-of-334), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 33 times for 120 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Wentz recorded 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
  • The 201.2 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Wentz went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 180 yards.
  • Wentz has passed for 683 yards while completing 61.7% of his throws (71-of-115), with six touchdowns and two interceptions (227.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

