Carson Wentz will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards (237.8 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes (212-of-334), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed 33 times for 120 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz has thrown 38 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Wentz recorded 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.

The 201.2 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Wentz went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 180 yards.

Wentz has passed for 683 yards while completing 61.7% of his throws (71-of-115), with six touchdowns and two interceptions (227.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3%

