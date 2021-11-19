Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 726 receiving yards (80.7 per game) are tops amongst the Cowboys. He's been targeted 73 times, and has 47 receptions and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.0% of the 332 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together a 94-yard performance against the Falcons last week on six catches (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times and scoring two touchdowns.

Lamb's stat line over his last three games includes 14 grabs for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 76.3 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6% Cedrick Wilson 27 8.1% 19 280 3 4 8.5%

