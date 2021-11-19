AAC rivals will clash when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points only twice this season.

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 80.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 22.9 points more than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 66.1 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 11.5 points or more so far this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bearcats put up 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs surrender (25.9).

When Cincinnati scores more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per matchup (405.7).

When Cincinnati picks up over 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

SMU's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Mustangs average 25.4 more points per game (41.6) than the Bearcats allow (16.2).

SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.2 points.

The Mustangs collect 498.7 yards per game, 184.0 more yards than the 314.7 the Bearcats allow.

SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up more than 314.7 yards.

This year the Mustangs have 15 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (28).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats