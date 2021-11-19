An NFL Week 11 matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) playing the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4).

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 49.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.3 points greater than the 48.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).

When Cincinnati records more than 25.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bengals rack up 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders give up per outing.

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.1 yards.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (11).

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-5-0 this season.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals give up (22.6).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.6 points.

The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals allow.

When Las Vegas piles up over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.

Las Vegas has hit the over in four of five games at home this year.

Raiders home games this season average 48.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Cincinnati is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in five road games this year.

Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

