November 19, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 11 matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) playing the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4).

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 49.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 2.3 points greater than the 48.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.2 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Cincinnati has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).
  • When Cincinnati records more than 25.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Bengals rack up 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders give up per outing.
  • Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.1 yards.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (11).
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals give up (22.6).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals allow.
  • When Las Vegas piles up over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in four of five games at home this year.
  • Raiders home games this season average 48.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • Cincinnati is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • On the road, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point favorites or more.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in five road games this year.
  • Bengals away games this season average 44.6 total points, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

