The Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC rivals at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 56.5 points in a game this season.

So far this season, 60% of Wake Forest's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 8.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this season Clemson has two wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Tigers put up 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (29.1).

Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Tigers collect 95.8 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (440.5).

In games that Clemson piles up over 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 21 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Demon Deacons average 44.7 points per game, 29.4 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).

When Wake Forest records more than 15.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons average 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up (310.0).

Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team amasses over 310.0 yards.

This season the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).

Season Stats