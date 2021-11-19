Publish date:
Clemson vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 56.5 points in a game this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Wake Forest's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 8.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- So far this season Clemson has two wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Tigers put up 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (29.1).
- Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 95.8 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (440.5).
- In games that Clemson piles up over 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 21 takeaways .
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Demon Deacons average 44.7 points per game, 29.4 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).
- When Wake Forest records more than 15.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Demon Deacons average 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up (310.0).
- Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team amasses over 310.0 yards.
- This season the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Wake Forest
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
44.7
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
344.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.5
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.5
14
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
21