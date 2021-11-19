The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will aim to end their nine-game losing run versus the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Detroit's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 39.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, the Browns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions give up per contest (28.9).

When Cleveland records more than 28.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns rack up just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8), than the Lions allow per matchup (379.8).

When Cleveland picks up over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 5-4-0 this season.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Lions average 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns allow (24.1).

The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up per matchup (323.9).

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team totals over 323.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.

Cleveland has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

Browns home games this season average 45.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-4-1 overall, in away games.

Detroit has hit the over once in five away games this season.

This season, Lions away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.