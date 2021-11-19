Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will aim to end their nine-game losing run versus the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Detroit's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 39.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-5-0 this season.
  • This season, the Browns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions give up per contest (28.9).
  • When Cleveland records more than 28.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns rack up just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8), than the Lions allow per matchup (379.8).
  • When Cleveland picks up over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 5-4-0 this season.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Lions average 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns allow (24.1).
  • The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up per matchup (323.9).
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team totals over 323.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Cleveland has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • Browns home games this season average 45.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-4-1 overall, in away games.
  • Detroit has hit the over once in five away games this season.
  • This season, Lions away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

