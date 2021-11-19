Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in five of nine games this season.

Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in four of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 53.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when favored by 24.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Chanticleers rack up 8.4 more points per game (42.3) than the Bobcats allow (33.9).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 33.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers collect 69.9 more yards per game (491.7) than the Bobcats give up per contest (421.8).

In games that Coastal Carolina picks up over 421.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (12).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats put up 23.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Chanticleers give up (19.8).

Texas State is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.

The Bobcats collect 22.9 more yards per game (349.0) than the Chanticleers give up per contest (326.1).

Texas State is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 326.1 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (9).

