SI Betting is here to help you make money wagering on the Week 12 Saturday slate of games as we head into the final two weeks of the college football regular season. We have targeted two tremendous matchups bettors should look to exploit.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Betting Breakdown

Spread : Virginia +14.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh -14 (-110)

: Virginia +14.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh -14 (-110) Moneyline : Virginia (+475) | Pittsburgh (-600)

: Virginia (+475) | Pittsburgh (-600) Tota l: 66– Over (-110) | Under 66 (-110)

l: 66– Over (-110) | Under 66 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : UVA 48% | PIT 52%

: UVA 48% | PIT 52% Game Info: Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 | 3:30 pm EST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has risen since No. 20 Pittsburgh (8-2 SU, 7-2 ATS) opened as 13.5-point home favorites as money continues to arrive backing the Panthers over Virginia (6-4 SU; 6-4 ATS) with a line currently displaying Pittsburgh as 14.5-point home favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh has the No. 4 scoring offense (43.5 points per game) led by star quarterback Kenny Pickett. The impressive senior will now face a Virginia defense that ranks 98th, allowing 30.5 points per game. The Panthers have been a solid investment for bettors to back, posting a 7-2 ATS mark on the year.

Virginia will be looking to snap a two-game SU and ATS losing skid on the other side of the ball after posting a 4-0 SU and ATS mark. The Panthers, who have won six of the last nine meetings with their Big Ten ACC rival, own a 5-3-1 ATS mark dating back to 2009.

This game will feature the two best quarterbacks in the ACC when Pickett, who has thrown for a conference-best 32 touchdowns, will face off against Brennan Armstrong, who has thrown for ACC-high 3,557 passing yards. Armstrong, who was forced to miss last week’s game against Notre Dame due to a rib injury, is questionable for this week. Even if he can suit up, the understanding in Vegas is he will be far from healthy.

Expect the Panthers to take advantage of an ailing Armstrong on Saturday and clinch the ACC Coastal division with a win over Virginia. It is a big number so let’s lay the wood and buy the hook and land on the prime number of 14.

BET: Pittsburgh -14 (-120)

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

Spread : Michigan State +19.5 (-110) | Ohio State -19.5 (-110)

: Michigan State +19.5 (-110) | Ohio State -19.5 (-110) Moneyline : Michigan State (+700) | Ohio State (-1000)

: Michigan State (+700) | Ohio State (-1000) Total : 68– Over (-110) | Under 68

: 68– Over (-110) | Under 68 Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : MSU: 66% | OSU: 34%

: MSU: 66% | OSU: 34% Game Info: Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 | 12:00 pm EST | FOX

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has bounced around since its opening in favor of No. 5 Ohio State (9-1; 5-4-1 ATS) as 18-point favorites over No. 7 Michigan State (9-1 SU; 7-1-2 ATS) to as high as a 20-point favorite before settling at a 19-point demand SI Sportsbook.

The Buckeyes possess the No. 1 scoring offense averaging 46.3 points per game, with quarterback C.J. Stroud piloting the Sooner offense. The Spartans will counter with a soft defense that ranks 111th in the nation, surrendering a whopping 444.0 total yards per game. Ohio State is 8-0 SU and 5-3 ATS since being upset by Oregon in Week 2.

Ohio State has won five consecutive games against Michigan State while posting a 4-1 ATS mark over that span. Over the last four meetings, the Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 160-31. The Spartans will lean on star running back Kenneth Walker, who leads the nation in yards (1,473) and rushing touchdowns (17). Michigan State will move the ball thanks to the 26th-best scoring offense averaging 34.6 points per game.

This line seems a bit too high, but bettors simply can not get in front of this Buckeye train right now. The loser on Saturday will almost certainly be eliminated from any consideration for the College Football Playoff. Instead, let's focus on the game total. Ohio State is averaging 47.6 points per game at the Horseshoe, and respected money believes this number will surpass the posted number by oddsmakers.

BET: OVER 68 (-110)

***

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football : 11-10-1 ATS

: 11-10-1 ATS 2020 SI Betting NCAA Football : 31-21 ATS

: 31-21 ATS 2020 SI Betting Bowl Selections: 7-2 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene.