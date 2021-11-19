Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Hawaii's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.
- The two teams combine to average 48.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Rams games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 7.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Rams average 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.7).
- Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.7 points.
- The Rams collect 50.7 fewer yards per game (389.5) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (440.2).
- When Colorado State picks up over 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- This year the Rainbow Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams allow (23.7).
- Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams allow per outing (348.3).
- In games that Hawaii churns out over 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Hawaii
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
385.5
348.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.2
11
Giveaways
26
11
Takeaways
24