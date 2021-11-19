The Colorado State Rams (3-7, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

So far this season, 50% of Hawaii's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.

The two teams combine to average 48.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rams games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 61.5 points, 7.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Rams average 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.7).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.7 points.

The Rams collect 50.7 fewer yards per game (389.5) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (440.2).

When Colorado State picks up over 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams allow (23.7).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams allow per outing (348.3).

In games that Hawaii churns out over 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats