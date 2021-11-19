Publish date:
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami
Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds
Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Davis has 29 catches (49 targets), leading his team with 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) plus four touchdowns.
- Davis has been the target of 13.6% (49 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.
- Davis (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Davis is averaging 31 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Davis put together a 93-yard performance against the Bills last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
- Davis has caught five passes (seven targets) for 93 yards (31.0 per game) during his last three games.
Davis' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
49
13.6%
29
442
4
4
11.8%
Michael Carter
45
12.5%
31
306
0
1
2.9%
Keelan Cole
29
8.0%
17
275
0
4
11.8%
Elijah Moore
46
12.7%
25
274
3
4
11.8%
