There will be player prop betting options available for Corey Davis ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Davis and the New York Jets (2-7) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Davis has 29 catches (49 targets), leading his team with 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) plus four touchdowns.

Davis has been the target of 13.6% (49 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.

Davis (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Davis is averaging 31 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Davis put together a 93-yard performance against the Bills last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.

Davis has caught five passes (seven targets) for 93 yards (31.0 per game) during his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 49 13.6% 29 442 4 4 11.8% Michael Carter 45 12.5% 31 306 0 1 2.9% Keelan Cole 29 8.0% 17 275 0 4 11.8% Elijah Moore 46 12.7% 25 274 3 4 11.8%

