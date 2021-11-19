Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Corey Davis ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Davis and the New York Jets (2-7) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Davis has 29 catches (49 targets), leading his team with 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • Davis has been the target of 13.6% (49 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.
  • Davis (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Davis is averaging 31 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Davis put together a 93-yard performance against the Bills last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
  • Davis has caught five passes (seven targets) for 93 yards (31.0 per game) during his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

49

13.6%

29

442

4

4

11.8%

Michael Carter

45

12.5%

31

306

0

1

2.9%

Keelan Cole

29

8.0%

17

275

0

4

11.8%

Elijah Moore

46

12.7%

25

274

3

4

11.8%

