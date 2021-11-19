Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dak Prescott and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has passed for 2,341 yards while completing 70.3% of his throws (201-of-286), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions (260.1 yards per game).
  • He has added 91 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
  • Prescott has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Prescott's 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs are 50.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Prescott racked up 296 yards while completing 77.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Prescott added two carries for five yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Prescott has thrown for 528 passing yards over his last three games (176.0 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (43-of-70), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He also has 21 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

