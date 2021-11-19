Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has passed for 2,341 yards while completing 70.3% of his throws (201-of-286), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions (260.1 yards per game).
- He has added 91 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
- Prescott has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Prescott's 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs are 50.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Prescott racked up 296 yards while completing 77.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Prescott added two carries for five yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Prescott has thrown for 528 passing yards over his last three games (176.0 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (43-of-70), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
- He also has 21 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
