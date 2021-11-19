Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has churned out a team-high 648 rushing yards (72.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He has added 18 catches for 109 yards (12.1 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's carried 139 of those attempts (55.4%).
- The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cook's 72.3 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Packers are 11.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of six games versus the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- The Packers have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.2 yards per game.
- This season the Packers are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Cook picked up 94 yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Cook added three catches for 24 yards.
- During his last three games, Cook has taken 59 carries for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has six catches for 36 yards (12.0 per game).
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
139
55.4%
648
3
29
65.9%
4.7
Alexander Mattison
78
31.1%
289
0
11
25.0%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
16
6.4%
73
1
2
4.5%
4.6
C.J. Ham
6
2.4%
34
0
2
4.5%
5.7
Powered By Data Skrive