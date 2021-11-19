Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Dalvin Cook will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has churned out a team-high 648 rushing yards (72.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 109 yards (12.1 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's carried 139 of those attempts (55.4%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cook's 72.3 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Packers are 11.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of six games versus the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.2 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Cook picked up 94 yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Cook added three catches for 24 yards.
  • During his last three games, Cook has taken 59 carries for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has six catches for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

139

55.4%

648

3

29

65.9%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

78

31.1%

289

0

11

25.0%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

16

6.4%

73

1

2

4.5%

4.6

C.J. Ham

6

2.4%

34

0

2

4.5%

5.7

