Dalvin Cook will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has churned out a team-high 648 rushing yards (72.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He has added 18 catches for 109 yards (12.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's carried 139 of those attempts (55.4%).

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cook's 72.3 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Packers are 11.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of six games versus the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

The Packers have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.2 yards per game.

This season the Packers are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Cook picked up 94 yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cook added three catches for 24 yards.

During his last three games, Cook has taken 59 carries for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has six catches for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 139 55.4% 648 3 29 65.9% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 78 31.1% 289 0 11 25.0% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 16 6.4% 73 1 2 4.5% 4.6 C.J. Ham 6 2.4% 34 0 2 4.5% 5.7

Powered By Data Skrive