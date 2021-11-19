In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has 36 catches (59 targets) and a team-high 450 receiving yards (50.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.9% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (298.6 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Steelers, Mooney was targeted six times, picking up 41 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Mooney has also tacked on 144 yards on 11 grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 48.0 receiving yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 59 24.9% 36 450 2 4 14.8% Allen Robinson II 50 21.1% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 44 18.6% 28 284 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 24 10.1% 12 173 0 1 3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive