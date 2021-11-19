Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 11 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Adams has 65 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 864 receiving yards (86.4 per game) plus three touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 29.2% (98 total) of his team's 336 passing attempts this season.
  • Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.1% passing plays and 43.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his 10 matchups against the Vikings, Adams' 68.8 receiving yards average is 28.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (97.5).
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings six times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Adams was targeted 11 times, picking up 78 yards on seven receptions.
  • In his last three games, Adams' 13 receptions (on 25 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game).

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

98

29.2%

65

864

3

12

20.7%

Aaron Jones

47

14.0%

37

298

4

11

19.0%

Randall Cobb

32

9.5%

23

265

4

9

15.5%

Allen Lazard

26

7.7%

17

210

3

5

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive