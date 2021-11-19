Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 11 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Adams has 65 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 864 receiving yards (86.4 per game) plus three touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 29.2% (98 total) of his team's 336 passing attempts this season.

Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.1% passing plays and 43.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his 10 matchups against the Vikings, Adams' 68.8 receiving yards average is 28.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (97.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings six times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Adams was targeted 11 times, picking up 78 yards on seven receptions.

In his last three games, Adams' 13 receptions (on 25 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game).

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5% Allen Lazard 26 7.7% 17 210 3 5 8.6%

