Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Adams has 65 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 864 receiving yards (86.4 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 29.2% (98 total) of his team's 336 passing attempts this season.
- Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 56.1% passing plays and 43.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his 10 matchups against the Vikings, Adams' 68.8 receiving yards average is 28.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (97.5).
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings six times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Adams was targeted 11 times, picking up 78 yards on seven receptions.
- In his last three games, Adams' 13 receptions (on 25 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game).
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
Allen Lazard
26
7.7%
17
210
3
5
8.6%
