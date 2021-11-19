Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for David Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 11 when Johnson's Houston Texans (1-8) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has piled up 119 yards (13.2 per game) on 33 attempts.
  • He's also caught 23 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 33 of his team's 204 carries this season (16.2%).
  • The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his two career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 70.5 rushing yards against the Titans, 56.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup against the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 98.6 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In Week 9 against the Dolphins, Johnson rushed for 11 yards on four carries.
  • He added 29 yards on three receptions.
  • Johnson has 40 rushing yards on 13 attempts (13.3 yards per carry) during his last three games.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

33

16.2%

119

0

2

8.7%

3.6

Phillip Lindsay

49

24.0%

133

1

2

8.7%

2.7

Tyrod Taylor

8

3.9%

78

1

2

8.7%

9.8

Royce Freeman

21

10.3%

77

0

2

8.7%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive