David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has piled up 119 yards (13.2 per game) on 33 attempts.
- He's also caught 23 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 33 of his team's 204 carries this season (16.2%).
- The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his two career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 70.5 rushing yards against the Titans, 56.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup against the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- Allowing 98.6 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.
- Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- In Week 9 against the Dolphins, Johnson rushed for 11 yards on four carries.
- He added 29 yards on three receptions.
- Johnson has 40 rushing yards on 13 attempts (13.3 yards per carry) during his last three games.
- He's also caught nine passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
33
16.2%
119
0
2
8.7%
3.6
Phillip Lindsay
49
24.0%
133
1
2
8.7%
2.7
Tyrod Taylor
8
3.9%
78
1
2
8.7%
9.8
Royce Freeman
21
10.3%
77
0
2
8.7%
3.7
