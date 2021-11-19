Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for David Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 11 when Johnson's Houston Texans (1-8) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has piled up 119 yards (13.2 per game) on 33 attempts.

He's also caught 23 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 33 of his team's 204 carries this season (16.2%).

The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his two career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 70.5 rushing yards against the Titans, 56.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup against the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Allowing 98.6 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.

Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

In Week 9 against the Dolphins, Johnson rushed for 11 yards on four carries.

He added 29 yards on three receptions.

Johnson has 40 rushing yards on 13 attempts (13.3 yards per carry) during his last three games.

He's also caught nine passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 33 16.2% 119 0 2 8.7% 3.6 Phillip Lindsay 49 24.0% 133 1 2 8.7% 2.7 Tyrod Taylor 8 3.9% 78 1 2 8.7% 9.8 Royce Freeman 21 10.3% 77 0 2 8.7% 3.7

