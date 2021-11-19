Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) meet the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 22 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 303 yards (33.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 8.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Knox's five receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Knox caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.
  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Colts have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Knox was targeted one time, totaling 17 yards on one reception (averaging 17 yards per grab).
  • During his last three games, Knox has caught one pass on one target for 17 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

