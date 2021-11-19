Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 22 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 303 yards (33.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 8.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Knox's five receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Knox caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.
- This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Colts have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Knox was targeted one time, totaling 17 yards on one reception (averaging 17 yards per grab).
- During his last three games, Knox has caught one pass on one target for 17 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
