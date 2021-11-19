Oddsmakers have posted player props for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) meet the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 22 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 303 yards (33.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 8.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Knox's five receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Knox caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.

This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Colts have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Knox was targeted one time, totaling 17 yards on one reception (averaging 17 yards per grab).

During his last three games, Knox has caught one pass on one target for 17 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3% Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9%

