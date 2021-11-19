There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 54 receptions (on 86 targets) for a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 30.7% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 97-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches (19.4 yards per catch) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Samuel has totaled 331 yards on 16 catches with one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game on 23 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2% Mohamed Sanu 24 8.6% 15 177 0 3 10.3%

