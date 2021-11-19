Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- Navy's games have gone over 46.5 points in six of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.4 points under the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Pirates games this season is 58.6, 12.1 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- The Pirates rack up 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per outing the Midshipmen surrender.
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Pirates rack up 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.0).
- East Carolina is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 357.0 yards.
- This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Navy is 5-4-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen score 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates give up (24.5).
- The Midshipmen rack up 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates give up (391.0).
- When Navy amasses more than 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Navy
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
435.5
Avg. Total Yards
272.0
391.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
20
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
11