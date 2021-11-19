AAC foes will clash when the East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) battle the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 46.5 points in six of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points under the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Pirates games this season is 58.6, 12.1 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Pirates rack up 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per outing the Midshipmen surrender.

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Pirates rack up 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.0).

East Carolina is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 357.0 yards.

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).

Navy Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Navy is 5-4-0 this year.

So far this season, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen score 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates give up (24.5).

The Midshipmen rack up 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates give up (391.0).

When Navy amasses more than 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).

