There will be player prop bet markets available for Elijah Moore ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Moore and the New York Jets (2-7) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has 25 receptions (46 targets) for 274 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Moore has been the target of 12.7% (46 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.

Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 290.8 yards per game through the air.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Moore was targeted six times and totaled 44 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Moore's stat line over his last three outings includes 16 grabs for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 65.0 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.

Moore's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 46 12.7% 25 274 3 4 11.8% Corey Davis 49 13.6% 29 442 4 4 11.8% Michael Carter 45 12.5% 31 306 0 1 2.9% Keelan Cole 29 8.0% 17 275 0 4 11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive