Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has 25 receptions (46 targets) for 274 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.
- Moore has been the target of 12.7% (46 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.
- Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 290.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Moore was targeted six times and totaled 44 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Moore's stat line over his last three outings includes 16 grabs for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 65.0 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.
Moore's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
46
12.7%
25
274
3
4
11.8%
Corey Davis
49
13.6%
29
442
4
4
11.8%
Michael Carter
45
12.5%
31
306
0
1
2.9%
Keelan Cole
29
8.0%
17
275
0
4
11.8%
