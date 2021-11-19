Emmanuel Sanders will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has chipped in with 30 grabs for 505 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 56.1 receiving yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 15.1% (53 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.

Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Sanders has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Colts, Sanders has not had a TD catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 263.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Sanders was targeted two times, totaling 27 yards on two receptions.

Sanders has caught six passes on 14 targets for 92 yards during his last three games, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9% Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3%

