November 19, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Emmanuel Sanders will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has chipped in with 30 grabs for 505 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 56.1 receiving yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 15.1% (53 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
  • Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Sanders has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Colts, Sanders has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Sanders was targeted two times, totaling 27 yards on two receptions.
  • Sanders has caught six passes on 14 targets for 92 yards during his last three games, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

