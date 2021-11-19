Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has chipped in with 30 grabs for 505 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 56.1 receiving yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 15.1% (53 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
- Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Sanders has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Colts, Sanders has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Sanders was targeted two times, totaling 27 yards on two receptions.
- Sanders has caught six passes on 14 targets for 92 yards during his last three games, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
