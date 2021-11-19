Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ezekiel Elliott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has 142 carries for a team-high 663 rushing yards (73.7 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also averages 18.7 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 142 of his team's 271 carries this season (52.4%).

The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Elliott has racked up 93 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chiefs.

Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Chiefs are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Elliott put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring two touchdowns.

He also reeled in three passes for 15 yards.

Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards on 40 carries (47.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 142 52.4% 663 7 25 52.1% 4.7 Tony Pollard 83 30.6% 445 1 11 22.9% 5.4 Dak Prescott 26 9.6% 91 1 10 20.8% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.8% 30 0 2 4.2% 6.0

