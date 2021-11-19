The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC) will battle in clash of SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Odds for Florida vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points just two times this year.

In 40% of Missouri's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 69.5.

The two teams combine to average 65 points per game, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.2 points greater than the 63.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 69.5 .

The 60.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Gators have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Gators score just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers allow (35.9).

Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.9 points.

The Gators rack up 36.5 more yards per game (492.4) than the Tigers allow per matchup (455.9).

Florida is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 455.9 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Missouri has two wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Missouri's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Tigers rack up 31.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Gators surrender (27.4).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.

The Tigers average 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up per contest (369.1).

When Missouri amasses more than 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Gators have forced (10).

Season Stats