Florida vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points just two times this year.
- In 40% of Missouri's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 69.5.
- The two teams combine to average 65 points per game, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 6.2 points greater than the 63.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 58.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 69.5 .
- The 60.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Gators have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Gators score just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers allow (35.9).
- Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.9 points.
- The Gators rack up 36.5 more yards per game (492.4) than the Tigers allow per matchup (455.9).
- Florida is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 455.9 yards.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Missouri has two wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Missouri's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Tigers rack up 31.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Gators surrender (27.4).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.
- The Tigers average 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up per contest (369.1).
- When Missouri amasses more than 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Gators have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Missouri
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
492.4
Avg. Total Yards
434.3
369.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.9
18
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
15