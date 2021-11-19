Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for George Kittle, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 43 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 378 yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Kittle has been the target of 43 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Kittle collected 42 receiving yards in one career matchup, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Kittle caught five passes for 50 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Kittle has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

43

15.4%

30

378

2

2

6.9%

Deebo Samuel

86

30.7%

54

979

5

7

24.1%

Brandon Aiyuk

35

12.5%

22

256

2

5

17.2%

Mohamed Sanu

24

8.6%

15

177

0

3

10.3%

