Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 43 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 378 yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Kittle has been the target of 43 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Kittle collected 42 receiving yards in one career matchup, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Kittle caught five passes for 50 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Kittle has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
Mohamed Sanu
24
8.6%
15
177
0
3
10.3%
