Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for George Kittle, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 43 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 378 yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kittle has been the target of 43 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Kittle collected 42 receiving yards in one career matchup, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 274.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Kittle caught five passes for 50 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Kittle has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2% Mohamed Sanu 24 8.6% 15 177 0 3 10.3%

