The Georgia State Panthers (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.1 points per game, 14.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Panthers put up 16.1 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Red Wolves allow (41.1).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 41.1 points.

The Panthers average 153.0 fewer yards per game (377.7), than the Red Wolves allow per contest (530.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (14).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Wolves have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Wolves rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Panthers allow (30.2).

When Arkansas State puts up more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves collect 25.4 fewer yards per game (400.1) than the Panthers give up per contest (425.5).

When Arkansas State amasses more than 425.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

