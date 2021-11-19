NFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 11 action when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

In 66.7% of Minnesota's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points above the 41.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 1.6 points above Sunday's total of 47.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-1-0 this season.

The Packers have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Packers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings surrender (23.4).

When Green Bay records more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers rack up 339.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 369.1 the Vikings give up per outing.

When Green Bay churns out more than 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (12).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Minnesota has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Vikings score 24.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Packers surrender (18.0).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.0 points.

The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers give up (309.9).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 309.9 yards.

This year the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

In four home games this year, Minnesota has not hit the over.

Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (47).

This season on the road, Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

On the road, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in six road games this season.

The average point total in Packers away games this season is 48.8 points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

