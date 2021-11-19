Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC rivals will clash when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) face the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • Memphis' games have gone over 60 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • Friday's over/under is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 70.4 points per game average.
  • The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.0 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
  • The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than Friday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Houston has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This season, the Cougars have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Houston has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Cougars rack up 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (29.2).
  • Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.
  • The Cougars rack up only 2.4 more yards per game (412.7) than the Tigers allow per outing (410.3).
  • Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 410.3 yards.
  • The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have nine takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Memphis is 3-6-0 this year.
  • Memphis' games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Tigers average 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars give up (20.8).
  • Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Tigers rack up 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).
  • Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piles up more than 292.4 yards.
  • This season the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
Season Stats

HoustonStatsMemphis

38.9

Avg. Points Scored

31.5

20.8

Avg. Points Allowed

29.2

412.7

Avg. Total Yards

449.6

292.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

410.3

8

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

9