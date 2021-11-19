Publish date:
Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- Memphis' games have gone over 60 points in four of nine chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 70.4 points per game average.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.0 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Cougars have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Houston has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (29.2).
- Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 2.4 more yards per game (412.7) than the Tigers allow per outing (410.3).
- Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 410.3 yards.
- The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Memphis is 3-6-0 this year.
- Memphis' games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Tigers average 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars give up (20.8).
- Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
- The Tigers rack up 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).
- Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piles up more than 292.4 yards.
- This season the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Memphis
38.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
29.2
412.7
Avg. Total Yards
449.6
292.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.3
8
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
9