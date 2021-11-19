The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 41.9 points per game average.

The 37.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 38.5 over/under in this contest.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 43.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 12.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

This year, the Hawkeyes put up 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (21.6).

Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0), than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (389.9).

In games that Iowa piles up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Fighting Illini put up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.3).

Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Fighting Illini average 315.3 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 315.0 the Hawkeyes allow.

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 315.0 yards.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, 14 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats