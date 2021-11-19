Publish date:
Iowa vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 41.9 points per game average.
- The 37.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 38.5 over/under in this contest.
- Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 43.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 12.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes put up 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (21.6).
- Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0), than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (389.9).
- In games that Iowa piles up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Fighting Illini put up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.3).
- Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 315.3 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 315.0 the Hawkeyes allow.
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 315.0 yards.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, 14 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Illinois
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
297.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.3
315.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.9
13
Giveaways
9
23
Takeaways
14