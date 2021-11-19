Jamal Agnew will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Agnew's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Odds

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Agnew's 36 targets have led to 21 grabs for 211 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Agnew has been the target of 10.8% (36 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Agnew has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Agnew racked up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Agnew did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.4 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Agnew did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Agnew has also tacked on nine grabs for 65 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 21.7 receiving yards per game.

Agnew's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1%

