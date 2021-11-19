Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jaylen Waddle's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals square off in Week 11 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (3-7) take the field against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has 60 catches (84 targets) and paces the Dolphins with 557 receiving yards (55.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 84 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 299.3 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Waddle grabbed four passes for 61 yards (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • Waddle has totaled 173 receiving yards (57.7 per game), hauling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three outings.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Myles Gaskin

48

12.2%

38

202

3

6

14.6%

