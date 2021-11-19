Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has 60 catches (84 targets) and paces the Dolphins with 557 receiving yards (55.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- Waddle has been the target of 84 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The 299.3 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Waddle grabbed four passes for 61 yards (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
- Waddle has totaled 173 receiving yards (57.7 per game), hauling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three outings.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
Myles Gaskin
48
12.2%
38
202
3
6
14.6%
