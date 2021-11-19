Before placing any wagers on Jaylen Waddle's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals square off in Week 11 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (3-7) take the field against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has 60 catches (84 targets) and paces the Dolphins with 557 receiving yards (55.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 84 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The 299.3 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Waddle grabbed four passes for 61 yards (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Waddle has totaled 173 receiving yards (57.7 per game), hauling in 16 passes on 27 targets over his last three outings.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9% Myles Gaskin 48 12.2% 38 202 3 6 14.6%

