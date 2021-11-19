Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards (215.1 ypg) on 154-of-232 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 25 times for 34 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 42.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 232 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Garoppolo's 242 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 15-for-19 (78.9%) for 182 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Garoppolo has passed for 830 yards while completing 69% of his throws (60-of-87), with four touchdowns and one interception (276.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

86

30.7%

54

979

5

7

24.1%

George Kittle

43

15.4%

30

378

2

2

6.9%

Brandon Aiyuk

35

12.5%

22

256

2

5

17.2%

