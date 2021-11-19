Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards (215.1 ypg) on 154-of-232 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 25 times for 34 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo accounts for 42.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 232 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Garoppolo's 242 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 15-for-19 (78.9%) for 182 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Garoppolo has passed for 830 yards while completing 69% of his throws (60-of-87), with four touchdowns and one interception (276.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
Powered By Data Skrive