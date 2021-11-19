Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards (215.1 ypg) on 154-of-232 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 25 times for 34 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo accounts for 42.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 232 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Garoppolo's 242 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 15-for-19 (78.9%) for 182 yards with two touchdown passes.

Garoppolo has passed for 830 yards while completing 69% of his throws (60-of-87), with four touchdowns and one interception (276.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also helped out on the ground, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive