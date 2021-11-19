Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hit the field in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 937 yards on 161 attempts (93.7 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 29 catches for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 161 of his team's 269 carries this season (59.9%).

The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Taylor finished with 78 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the NFL, allowing 83.9 yards per game.

The Colts are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Taylor ran the ball 21 times for 116 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 358 yards on 56 carries (119.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 11 catches for 90 yards.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 161 59.9% 937 9 50 75.8% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 43 16.0% 203 2 5 7.6% 4.7 Carson Wentz 33 12.3% 120 1 8 12.1% 3.6 Marlon Mack 28 10.4% 101 0 2 3.0% 3.6

