Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 937 yards on 161 attempts (93.7 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 29 catches for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 161 of his team's 269 carries this season (59.9%).
- The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Taylor finished with 78 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the NFL, allowing 83.9 yards per game.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Taylor ran the ball 21 times for 116 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 358 yards on 56 carries (119.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 11 catches for 90 yards.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
161
59.9%
937
9
50
75.8%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
43
16.0%
203
2
5
7.6%
4.7
Carson Wentz
33
12.3%
120
1
8
12.1%
3.6
Marlon Mack
28
10.4%
101
0
2
3.0%
3.6
