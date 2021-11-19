Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hit the field in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 937 yards on 161 attempts (93.7 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 29 catches for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 161 of his team's 269 carries this season (59.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Taylor finished with 78 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the NFL, allowing 83.9 yards per game.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Taylor ran the ball 21 times for 116 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 358 yards on 56 carries (119.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 11 catches for 90 yards.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

161

59.9%

937

9

50

75.8%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

43

16.0%

203

2

5

7.6%

4.7

Carson Wentz

33

12.3%

120

1

8

12.1%

3.6

Marlon Mack

28

10.4%

101

0

2

3.0%

3.6

